Tom Brady Threw With Rob Gronkowski In Los Angeles

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady recently worked out with Rob Gronkowski in Los Angeles.

Photos surfaced online Monday that appeared to show Gronk, who won three rings with the Patriots before retiring, and Brady in Los Angeles together. (RELATED: Rob Gronkowski Looks Like He’s Lost A Ton Of Weight Since Retiring)

It certainly looks like Tom Brady and Gronk were working out at UCLA. pic.twitter.com/AnnQlHgMwt — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) July 9, 2019

In a video posted by TMZ on Tuesday, Gronk told TMZ that “Tom needs someone to throw to so, you know, he calls Mr. Reliable Robbie G the one and only!”

I know there are plenty of people who are going to want to spin this up like Gronk might be coming out of retirement. Let me go ahead and pour cold water all over that one right now.

First off, Gronk has lost a ton of weight since he retired from the league, and he’s nowhere near playing shape.

I’m not talking about shedding a couple pounds. I’m talking about a guy who looks like he would need months to get into shape and maybe more time.

After all, he’s retired. There’s no reason for him to be at his playing size.

So Gronk is RETIRED retired

(via @25_male_nyc) pic.twitter.com/SSCKeL5n8s — The Lefkoe Show (@LefkoeShow) June 28, 2019

Secondly, Gronk has shown no signs at all of being interested in playing again. The man is out here loving life. Given the fact he already has a ton of money and three rings, I don’t know why he’d want to rush back into the world of football.

The former star tight end is enjoying life as a retired man. I don’t expect that to change anytime soon.