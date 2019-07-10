Tua Tagovailoa Leads Heisman Odds, Trevor Lawrence Is Second

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the current leader in the Heisman odds.

The guys with the top odds from BetOnline.ag are listed below:

Tua Tagovailoa 5/2

Trevor Lawrence 3/1

Jalen Hurts 8/1

Adrian Martinez 10/1

Justin Fields 11/1

Jonathan Taylor 12/1

Hard to disagree with the top six, but I do have a beef with Trevor Lawrence not being at the top. That doesn’t exactly make a ton of sense, especially considering the fact Clemson won the national title.

How does a guy who is the best player on the defending national champs not lead the way? That makes literally less than zero sense. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

The Tigers gunslinger should 100% be at the top of the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Jun 12, 2019 at 7:00pm PDT

Don’t get me wrong. Tua is a great player and should be second on the list. The man balls out, but he’s not Trevor Lawrence. He’s just not.

As for the rest of the field, Jonathan Taylor at 12/1 and Justin Fields at 11/1 are both great value picks. I fully expect both players to have huge seasons in the Big 10.

Taylor will torch defenses coming out of Wisconsin’s backfield, and Fields should tear it up running the offense for Ohio State.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Jun 17, 2019 at 1:21pm PDT

We’re about a month and a half out from the season starting, and the Heisman race should get kicked off immediately.

I can’t wait to watch it all unfold!