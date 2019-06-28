FanDuel Sets Clemson’s Win Total For The Season At 11.5

Oddsmakers believe there’s a real chance Clemson’s football team goes undefeated during the regular season.

According to odds from FanDuel, the line for the Tigers win total on the upcoming season has been set at 11.5, which is the best in the country. (RELATED: Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney Gets $93 Million Extension)

It’s hard to argue with the oddsmakers on this one. The Tigers play Texas A&M and South Carolina this season. Those are by far and away their two hardest games as far as I can tell.

Given that fact, something makes me think Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the crew will be just fine.

In fact, I’d be a little surprised if they did drop a game. Clemson is absolutely loaded across the board and Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback in America.

The path for the Tigers to the playoff isn’t hard at all. The ACC is weak. The days of Miami, FSU and a couple other teams being awesome are over.

It’s Clemson and then everybody else. It’s not even close. Is there a real chance Dabo Swinney’s team won’t have a game in single digits all season?

It seems more than possible.

We’re a couple months out from the start of the season. I can’t wait! It’s going to be a very fun time.