Irina Shayk Opens Up After Split From Bradley Cooper And If She Still Believes In Marriage

Irina Shayk opened up for the first time since her split from Bradley Cooper and answered whether or not she still believes in marriage for her latest cover story.

The 33-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model avoided talking about her past relationship with the “A Star Is Born” actor, but said she still believes in marriage in her interview for Harper Bazaar.com’s summer digital issue published Thursday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

“Everyone looks at it [marriage] differently,” Shayk explained. “Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I’m not the kind of person who is against it.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jun 21, 2019 at 7:27am PDT

At one point, she talked about being a mom to her and Cooper’s 2-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, and that to her motherhood is being true to oneself for your child. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

“You have to be really truly yourself for your kids, otherwise you’re living in a lie,” the supermodel explained. “Tell me one reason why, just because you’re a mother, that you need to wear a longer skirt. No! I don’t believe in that.”

“Why should you have to change who you are and how you feel just because you become a mother?” she added. “I really believe if you love something, you can prioritize your time. (Motherhood) is just an addition to your life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Mar 28, 2019 at 11:27am PDT

Shayk continued and explained growing up she was raised by her mom, sister, and two grandmothers and that she believes “women are the ones who can handle everything.”

“Woman can raise the kids, women can do the job, and when she’s back, she can cook and clean and do the heavy work too,” the Russian beauty shared.

“We never had men around,” she added. “You have to learn how to put a nail in the wall, how to hang the curtains. I know everything about how to plant potatoes and cucumbers because in Russia, it’s how you survive the winter.”