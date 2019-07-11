Outraged Bagel Guy Claims Women Are Now Blowing Up His Phone After Rant Goes Viral

The angry bagel shop customer whose rant about women went viral says his luck has changed post video.

Chris Morgan of Long Island claimed his phone has not stopped ringing since the video of his rant turned brawl went viral, according to a report published Thursday by the New York Post. The 45-year-old man was caught on camera Wednesday morning at his local Bagel Boss ranting about women rejecting him because of his height.

“My phone is blowing up like the president,” Morgan told the New York Post. “I haven’t even got to my friends.”

“I got girls hitting on me I don’t even know,” he added. (Short Man In Bagel Store Starts Losing His Temper, Immediately Gets Obliterated)

Employees from Bagel Boss said Morgan began screaming about dating sites and women after ordering a whole wheat bagel.

“Why is it OK for women to say, ‘Oh you’re 5 feet’ on dating sites — you should be dead. That’s OK?” Morgan can be heard yelling on the video.

I’ve watched this 1000 times today. Maybe my fav video of the decade. I love the chip on this guys shoulder. I’m guessing he gets bundled 20 times a day like this.Just brushes it off, gets up and says what are you looking at to the next guy and starts the dance all over again https://t.co/pbihJMKRdn — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 11, 2019

Morgan claims the bagel shop has invited him back, but the owner said otherwise.

“No one invited him for a bagel. He’s not welcome,” Mike Ficco said.

If women are truly asking him to take them out, then I’m happy for the dude. Something was seriously wrong in his life for him to take his anger out on total strangers who didn’t even do anything to him.

On another note, what kind of monster orders whole wheat bagels?