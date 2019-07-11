Editorial

Outraged Bagel Guy Claims Women Are Now Blowing Up His Phone After Rant Goes Viral

(Credit: Youtube Screenshot Pop Vulture Inc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vzB_nyw14Q)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist

The angry bagel shop customer whose rant about women went viral says his luck has changed post video.

Chris Morgan of Long Island claimed his phone has not stopped ringing since the video of his rant turned brawl went viral, according to a report published Thursday by the New York Post. The 45-year-old man was caught on camera Wednesday morning at his local Bagel Boss ranting about women rejecting him because of his height.

“My phone is blowing up like the president,” Morgan told the New York Post. “I haven’t even got to my friends.”

“I got girls hitting on me I don’t even know,” he added. (Short Man In Bagel Store Starts Losing His Temper, Immediately Gets Obliterated)

Employees from Bagel Boss said Morgan began screaming about dating sites and women after ordering a whole wheat bagel.

“Why is it OK for women to say, ‘Oh you’re 5 feet’ on dating sites — you should be dead. That’s OK?” Morgan can be heard yelling on the video.

Morgan claims the bagel shop has invited him back, but the owner said otherwise.

“No one invited him for a bagel. He’s not welcome,” Mike Ficco said.

If women are truly asking him to take them out, then I’m happy for the dude. Something was seriously wrong in his life for him to take his anger out on total strangers who didn’t even do anything to him.

On another note, what kind of monster orders whole wheat bagels?