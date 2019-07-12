Ed Sheeran Confirms He’s Married In Song Lyrics On New Album

Ed Sheeran confirmed he’s a married man Friday after dropping his new album “No.6 Collaborations Project.”

The lyrics that revealed he married Cherry Seaborn are in his song “Remember The Name” featuring Eminem and 50 Cent, according to a report published by E! News.

“Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted/My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick,” Sheeran wrote in his song.

Sheeran opened up about his thoughts behind the lyrics in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God. (RELATED: Blue Check Marks Go Nuts Because Ed Sheeran Won A Grammy Over Kesha)

“It was actually before me and Cherry got married, and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out,” he said. “So I said, ‘Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted/My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick,’ And I was like ’cause someone’s going to hear that and be like ‘Oh they’re married,’ and I didn’t know how that would be. But, obviously, it’s already come out.”

Seaborn and Sheeran reportedly began dating back in 2015 after meeting in high school. Sheeran announced their engagement earlier this year in January.

Sheeran also gushed about his wife being out of his league.

“I constantly wake up every day with Cherry and I’m just like, ‘Why the f–ck are you with me? You could literally be with whoever you wanted, and you’ve chosen me,” Sheeran said. “And I’m saying all of the things that I think are wrong with me, but you still want to be with me,'” he says. “And I just find that amazing.”