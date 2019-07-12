REPORT: Unnamed NFL Team Willing To Make Melvin Gordon Highest Paid Running Back In The League

There is an unnamed NFL team apparently ready and willing to make Melvin Gordon the highest paid running back in the league.

Gordon is currently holding out with the Los Angeles Chargers, and wants to be traded if they’re not willing to give him a new deal. He’s currently slated to make a little over $5 million this season.

Los Angeles running back Melvin Gordon has informed the Chargers that unless he receives a new contract, he will not report to training camp and he will demand a trade, his agent Fletcher Smith told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 11, 2019

Well, if the Chargers don’t give the former Wisconsin star what he wants, there’s apparently at least one team in the league willing to pour buckets of cash on his head. (RELATED: Chargers Star Running Back Wants Brand New Contract, Threatens Potential Holdout)

“Sources have confirmed there is at least one team that has guaranteed Melvin Gordon would be the highest paid RB in the NFL if available,” Marcellus Wiley said Thursday afternoon during “Speak For Yourself” on FS1.

“Running Backs, once you’re 30 franchises laugh at you. He knows this is the time for him to eat… Sources have confirmed there is at least one team that has guaranteed Melvin Gordon would be the highest paid RB in the NFL if available.” — @MarcellusWiley pic.twitter.com/BKUEWBxiLl — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 11, 2019

I really hope Gordon gets paid a ton of money. Through the first four years of his career, he’s only grossed about $10.6 million.

That’s hardly generational money once everybody gets their bite and taxes are taken out. If he wants to have the kind of money to set himself up for life after football, then he needs to do whatever it takes to get paid right now.

If that means holding out, then that’s exactly what he should do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melvin Gordon III (@melvin) on Jul 3, 2019 at 4:12pm PDT

Running backs get banged up all the time, and their shelf life in the NFL is insanely short. If they don’t get paid quickly, then they might never score that massive contract.

More so than any other position in the league, you have to look out for yourself as a running back because it could all be over in a heartbeat.

Gordon should get his cash by any means necessary.

Best of luck to him. He’s the greatest running back I ever watched at Wisconsin, and he’s a dominant NFL player. Let’s hope the Chargers take care of him or he finds a new team that will.