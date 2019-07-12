Mueller’s Congressional Testimony Delayed One Week: Report

Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress will be delayed by a week from July 17 to July 24, according to a Friday report by Politico citing multiple unnamed lawmakers.

The reason for the reported delay is unknown, according to Politico.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler and Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff announced the original date of Mueller’s testimony on June 25 after their committees subpoenaed him. (RELATED: Trump Administration Won’t Let Congress See Cyber Weapons Directive: Lawmakers)

“The American public deserves to hear directly from you about your investigation and conclusions,” Nadler and Schiff said in a joint letter.

President Donald Trump scheduled a 2020 campaign rally in North Carolina on the same day Mueller was initially scheduled to testify.

Attorney General William Barr said Monday that the Justice Department would back Mueller if the former special counsel wanted to fight congressional subpoenas to testify about the Russia probe.

“I was disappointed to see him subpoenaed because I don’t think that serves an important purpose dragging Bob Mueller up if he in fact is going to stick to the report,” said Barr, who added that the subpoenas seemed like “some kind of public spectacle.”

A spokesman for Nadler did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.