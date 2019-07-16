Big 12 Mascots Have Embarrassing Dance-Off During Media Days

The Big 12 mascots engaged in an embarrassing stunt at media days for the conference Monday afternoon.

In a video shared by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the mascots got into the “quietest dance-off ever.” Why did they do this? Who the hell knows, but it wasn’t impressive. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

Watch the disgraceful stunt below.

What the hell is going on in the Big 12? They’re a Power 5 conference. Power 5 conference members shouldn’t have their mascots running around acting like clowns with dance-off.

This is major college football we’re talking about. It’s not the minors where stunts are needed for attention. The Big 12 is a national brand, and it should be above this.

Should the Big 12 be suspended for a year to right this wrong? I’m not sure, but all options should be on the table. Any conference dumb enough to engage in these kinds of antics deserves to be punished.

I guess it’s just another reason why they’ve never won anything in the playoff era. The SEC, ACC and Big 10 are out here grinding for titles.

The Big 12 is dancing away their time. What a disgrace.

Do better, Big 12. Do much better or relegate yourself right out of the Power 5.