Nebraska Football Player Jeramiah Stovall Cited For Allegedly Possessing Marijuana

Nebraska’s football program has some more issues with the law, and this time it involves Jeramiah Stovall and a teammate.

According to the Omaha World-Herald early Tuesday morning, Stovall was cited for allegedly possessing marijuana after being caught up in a traffic stop with teammate Marquel Dismuke on Friday. Dismuke was also cited for allegedly driving on a suspended license. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

Both were released and reportedly cooperative.

What is it with Nebraska’s football team and legal issues this offseason? This is now the third player I know of that has allegedly had issues with illegal substances. There were two previous cases earlier in the summer.

What the hell is Scott Frost doing in Lincoln? Is he running a football program or is it the Wild West for the Cornhuskers?

I’m not sure how we’re supposed to believe Nebraska is going to be incredible this season when their players can’t allegedly stop breaking the law. Those things don’t exactly add up.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin is preparing to win a B1G title. You don’t see nonstop issues with our players. Like all great Wisconsin men, we stay humble with our heads down and just get to work.

Apparently, the young men in Lincoln could learn a thing our two from our great example.

Never change, Nebraska! For a program that once upon a time had so much pride, it now seems like they’re in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.