Tiger Woods Says Brooks Koepka Didn’t Respond To Whether He Wanted To Play Practice Round Before British Open

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods said Tuesday that rising PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka didn’t answer a text asking if he wanted to play a practice round with him before the British Open begins Thursday.

Koepka is looking to win his second major of the season, as is Tiger who won The Masters earlier in the year after an incredible performance. (RELATED: Phil Mickelson Tries To Revive His Season, Loses 15 Pounds)

Here is a video of the 43-year-old Woods explaining what happened:

Tiger Woods texted Brooks Koepka to ask him if he’d want to play a practice round together. Brooks didn’t respond. ???????????? This guy means business. pic.twitter.com/XBlvogPWpO — SI Golf (@SI_Golf) July 16, 2019

Brooks Koepka is arguably the best player in golf right now and is just starting to become a household name. Instead of making friends within the sport, he is opting to make enemies with golf’s most beloved player.

Tiger made it out to be a laughing matter during the press conference, but if I were him, I would have felt disrespected by Koepka’s antics.

Look Koepka, the game’s best player in decades is rooting for you to continue your dominance and wants to play a practice round. Denying him makes you look bad and doesn’t make you seem like a very friendly individual.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) on Jun 16, 2019 at 8:14am PDT

I am all for rivalries within sports and would even argue there isn’t enough pure hatred and villains in sports anymore. Having said that, it would be wise for Koepka to make friends with the guy who has the most fans in the sport, especially when Brooks is the one complaining about not getting enough recognition.

It will be interesting to monitor how the two play at Royal Portrush, beginning on Thursday, as both have had their sights set on this major for a while. Expect Tiger to come out with a chip on his shoulder after being ignored by the young phenom.