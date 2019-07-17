Pelosi To Meet With Ocasio-Cortez To Discuss Working Relationship

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will reportedly meet to discuss their working relationship after the two have continued to disagree on a variety of issues.

The freshman Democrat reportedly requested one-on-one time with Pelosi on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Their two offices are currently working out a time that works best for both congresswomen and both of their chiefs of staffs have met, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill told the news outlet.

Pelosi, last week, reportedly slammed progressive members of her party for criticizing fellow party members on Twitter, saying instead they should speak with her personally. One Democratic member in the meeting reportedly told NBC that Pelosi’s comments sounded like “the way a strong mother speaks to her arguing children: stern, with a good dose of consequences if it continues.”

The comments come after Ocasio-Cortez responded to Pelosi, who dismissed the House’s far-left progressive group as “four people” who “didn’t have any following,” when asked about opposition to a recently passed $4.5 billion emergency border funding bill.

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world, but they didn’t have any following,” Pelosi said to The New York Times. “They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.” (RELATED: Pelosi Blasts Progressives Criticizing Colleagues: ‘Do Not Tweet’)

Ocasio-Cortez implied last Wednesday that Pelosi is racist, saying that the speaker has been “disrespectful” toward “newly elected women of color” in Congress.