Bud Light Offers Special Promotion For Stolen Aliens From Area 51

Bud Light has decided to get involved in the incredible Area 51 raid by promising free beer to any captured alien freed from the raid, which is planned to begin on Sept. 20.

The popular beer company has opted to dive right into the trend with the announcement, and also created an Area 51 special edition can with an alien logo and green print with a dark background. (RELATED: If You’re Dumb Enough To Storm Area 51, Then You’re Dumb Enough To Get Shot)

Here are the tweets:

Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out. https://t.co/AOWOYL3Oyp — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

Area 51 Special Edition. ???? pic.twitter.com/8wGbSLqY6r — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

As you can see, Bud Light changed its mind about getting on the fun after initially announcing its plan of avoiding the widely popular raid. The mainstream Facebook post now has 1.6 million individuals listed as going and 1.2 who are interested in the event.

The event, which is titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” has warranted responses from the United States Air Force who have warned there would be consequences for crossing into the territory.

Bud Light is obviously making a joke of the whole thing, which is actually pretty funny, but I could see many people seeing this as a go-ahead to actually take part in this stupidity.

While it would be really interesting to see what is actually in the facility, this is still one of the worst ideas ever that will end up extremely ugly if it happens. I doubt the person who started this really expected this idea to gain so much attention and traction within the country.

I expect the whole thing to blow over, but for now, we can all dream about one day getting inside the heavily guarded facility.