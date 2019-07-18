Denver Broncos Quarterback Drew Lock Signs Rookie Contract After Holdout Concern

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock won’t be missing training camp after all.

There had been some concern Lock might hold out because the second round pick wanted a “quarterback premium,” according to ProFootballTalk.

However, he agreed to a deal late Wednesday afternoon, and no quarterback premium was included, according to NFL.com. (RELATED: John Elway Says Joe Flacco Will Be The Starting Quarterback For The Denver Broncos)

Now, Lock will be present when practice gets underway Thursday.

If Lock had actually decided to holdout, it would have been an insanely stupid thing to do. He was a second round pick, had no leverage and still threatened to holdout.

Given how NFL contracts work for rookies these days, there’s not much wiggle room at all. There’s certainly not a whole lot of wiggle room for a guy picked outside of the first round.

I’m not sure who told Lock to consider holding out, but that was some bad advice. He apparently quickly came to his senses because this whole situation lasted a matter of hours.

I have no idea what kind of success Lock will have in the NFL, but there’s no question he has all the skills necessary to play at the highest level.

He also won’t be asked to do much of anything this season and probably for a couple more too. With Joe Flacco on the roster, there’s no reason at all to rush Lock’s development.

He can sit on the bench for a couple seasons, learn the NFL game, develop into a pro QB and then John Elway can give him a shot when he’s ready.

It’s really the best case scenario for Denver. Broncos fans should be happy the antics are over and camp can now get underway with Lock involved.