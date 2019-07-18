Pregnant Shay Mitchell Shares Heartbreaking Details About Suffering A Past Miscarriage

Shay Mitchell opened up about a miscarriage she suffered last year and admitted that she was truly hesitant to announce she was pregnant again because of it.

"I chose to hold on until I announced because of the first time," the 32-year-old actress explained in a video she posted on YouTube, according to Page Six in a piece published Thursday.

"It didn't go as I had hoped for and it was extremely difficult," she added. "When it happened I was just completely blindsided by it."

Mitchell continued about the loss she suffered at 14 weeks, “I still have those photos on my phone and I still have all the doctors visits and its weird because I haven’t looked at them obviously, it’s not like I forgot about it happening, of course, I’m like super happy but I still feel for that one that I lost.”

The “Mother’s Day” star then explained how she and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, were purposely putting off getting prepared for the baby’s arrival because of what happened the first time.

“We haven’t touched one thing in here because of the miscarriage,” Mitchell shared of the unfinished baby’s room. “I just want to wait it out, I want to get to as late as possible and then I’ll do this. You feel broken as a woman.”

It comes following the “Pretty Little Liars” star‘s big announcement last month that she was pregnant with a topless photo of her baby bump on Instagram.

“Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” Mitchell captioned her post on social media.