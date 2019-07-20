Police In Massachusetts Ask Criminals To Lay Off Lawbreaking Until After Heat Wave

A police department in Massachusetts is asking “anyone thinking of doing criminal activity” to avoid breaking the law until after the heatwave subsides.

“Due to the extreme heat, we are asking anyone thinking of doing criminal activity to hold off until Monday,” police in Braintree, Massachusetts, wrote Friday night on Facebook. “It is straight up hot as soccer balls out there. Conducting criminal activity, in this extreme heat is next level henchmen status, and also very dangerous.”

The post adds: “We will all meet again on Monday when it’s cooler.” Braintree has some reason to complain as the high in that part of Massachusetts could touch 95 degrees Saturday, with a heat index of nearly 106 degrees. (RELATED: ThinkProgress Blames Trump For Weekend Heat Wave)

A deadly heat wave is affecting half of the U.S. Millions of people are feeling the scorching temperatures, with heat advisories or warnings in effect from the Midwest to the East Coast. The heatwave is already blamed for at six least deaths.

147 million people in the Central and Eastern U.S. are currently under a Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning. Very warm overnight temperatures limit recovery from daytime heat. Check on anyone vulnerable to heat, such as the elderly or sick. #HeatSafety #KeepYourCool https://t.co/qZzNuvAVbd — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 19, 2019

The National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings Friday and heat advisories over large sections of the East coast to warn residents of the hot conditions.

When combined with dew points above 70 degrees, this will produce heat indices above 100 degrees — a combination of heat and humidity that could be dangerous for those spending too much time outdoors. Washington, D.C., could see heat indices over 110 degrees this weekend.

