REPORT: ‘Bachelorette’ Creator Mike Fleiss Forced To Stay Away From Wife And The Family Dog

“Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” creator Mike Fleiss’ wife is not the only part of the family he has been ordered to stay away from.

After his wife Laura was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order, she filed for a request of protection for the family dog, according to a report published Sunday by The Blast.

Fleiss is not allowed to “take, sell, transfer, encumber, conceal, molest, attack, strike, threaten, harm, or otherwise dispose of” the family’s Doberman Pinscher, Nina. Laura has also been given custody of the dog throughout the divorce proceedings.

At the beginning of this month, Fleiss filed for divorce from his wife of five years. Shortly following, reports surfaced that Laura had filed a temporary restraining order that would keep Fleiss at least 100 yards away from her. (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Accused Of Attempting To Force Wife To Have An Abortion)

Fleiss cited irreconcilable differences in his divorce filing, while Laura claimed Fleiss attacked her over Fourth of July weekend. Laura claimed she is pregnant and that Fleiss demanded that she get an abortion.

“While Mike has frequently been verbally abusive towards me during our marriage, in recent weeks, he has become enraged, due to the fact I am pregnant with our second child,” Laura wrote in the filing.

In the documents she also described a physical altercation in which Fleiss pinned her against the wall and an instance where he threatened to punch her in the face or shove her down the stairs.