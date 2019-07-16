‘Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Accused Of Attempting To Force Wife To Have An Abortion

“Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss has been accused of attacking his wife Laura after she refused to get an abortion.

The former Miss America winner filed an emergency domestic violence restraining order Tuesday in Los Angeles, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter. Mike allegedly demanded Laura have an abortion over fourth of July weekend.

Ladies and gentleman, the creator of the “Bachelor.” Good. Lord. AND it was caught by their security cameras? Good luck, buddy. https://t.co/R4CWE8TKyA — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 16, 2019

“This was not the first time he had threatened a divorce during our marriage, but now, he was using this threat as leverage to force me to have an abortion,” Laura said in the filing. “In addition, on July 4th, Mike made the following statements to me: ‘I am cutting you off financially Monday morning’; ‘You are paying for everything with your money’; ‘Next time I see you, I don’t want to see your stomach’; and ‘You have a choice, you can choose. Have an abortion or go back to Wisconsin, but you are not taking Ben.'”

“I was afraid of Mike because of his threats and verbal abuse,” Laura wrote. (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Files For Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage)

She described a physical altercation in which Mike pinned her against the wall and claimed he later threatened to punch her in the face or shove her down the stairs.

I’m shocked. Stupified. Flabbergasted. I never saw this coming ever in any lifetime. https://t.co/L5Eo8xULTx — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 10, 2019

Laura included photos of the attack and injuries in the filing as well. A temporary restraining order was reportedly granted and a hearing for a long-term order will be held on Aug 6.

The physical abuse allegations come days after news broke that Mike had filed for divorce from Laura citing irreconcilable differences. The couple has been married for five years.