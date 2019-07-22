Huma Abedin Lets Weiner Back In

Anthony Weiner is one lucky dog.

The former Democratic congressman from New York, who recently completed a stint in prison for sexting with a 15-year-old girl, is getting another chance with his wifey Huma Abedin, a longtime aide of Hillary Clinton.

The Daily Mail first reported the news Monday that Weiner — a “disgraced politician” — was spotted moving back into the couple’s abode over the weekend.

One astonishing detail among many: the already scrawny Weiner was spotted in what looked to be a white Puma tank top, blue tie-dyed shorts and garish red and yellow sneakers. How Abedin allowed that is beyond imagination. Shouldn’t his attire have been one of the many pre-conditions of his moving back in? (RELATED: Weiner’s Ex-Sextress Says Prison Won’t Help)

In April, Weiner was shopping a book deal, but interest was flaccid. Except for New York Mag’s Olivia Nuzzi, a former Weiner intern, who said that if Weiner could honestly scrutinize himself, she’d read it. But others said they weren’t interested in reading about a narcissistic creepy serial sexter. (RELATED: Interest In Weiner Book Is Soft)

Back in May, Weiner left a halfway house in the Bronx where the registered Level 1 sex offender bided his time as a segue between prison and the real life. The twice-New York City mayoral failure was sentenced to 21 months for his crime. Authorities let him out of the jug early for good behavior. (RELATED: Weiner Stands Erect, Head Held High, As He Leaves Halfway House On His Way To A Better Life)

The nation collectively sighed in relief in 2017 when Abedin filed for divorce on the very day that Weiner entered a “guilty” plea of sexting with the 15-year-old girl. In January 2019, she abandoned that plan. The couple wed in 2010. Former President Bill Clinton officiated the ceremony, which should have given the pair a clue that this might not work out too well.

In late June, Weiner was spotted lunching with a young, dark-haired woman on Wall Street. The New York tabloid that reported the news referred to him as a “sext-ual” predator. The story said the pair had to “lean in close” to chat, which seems somewhat justified in a packed Manhattan cafe.

A couple that pushes past a husband incessantly sexting other women is not the greatest dynamic for a makeup or a premonition of good things to come.

Let’s cover our eyes.

I mean, er, let’s see what happens.