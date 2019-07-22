Yahoo Sports Publishes Incredible Profile Of Wisconsin Running Back Jonathan Taylor

Yahoo Sports published an incredible profile of superstar Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor early Monday morning.

Pete Thamel did a deep dive into arguably the greatest running back in the entire nation with his article titled, “Wisconsin’s latest star RB could be ‘one of the greatest of all time’,” and it’s must-read content for fans of football. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Sep 24, 2018 at 7:58pm PDT

I don’t care if you cheer for Wisconsin or not. If you love Saturdays in the fall and big games, then this profile is worth your attention.

The best part was when Thamel laid out just how incredible Taylor is when it comes to the pure numbers. He wrote in part:

Taylor enters 2019 on a historic pace, with numbers former Wisconsin coach Barry Alvarez, a Badger tailback connoisseur, considers “mind-boggling.” Through two seasons, he has rushed for more yards (4,171) than any player in the history of college football, ahead of Herschel Walker and Ron Dayne. If he registers another season of more than 2,000 yards in his junior year, Taylor could end up among the top-five all-time NCAA rushing leaders. The daunting part is that all the players dotting that list – Donnell Pumphrey, Ricky Williams, Tony Dorsett – all played four seasons. Essentially, Taylor is on pace to both rewrite the entire NCAA record book and wedge himself onto the Mount Rushmore of Wisconsin tailbacks. While it’s naïve to think he’d stick around four seasons, the possibilities of what he could accomplish in three years are tantalizing.

Thamel also took a bit of time to shine a light on the fact the Badgers’ dynamic running back nearly ended up playing for Harvard.

It’s disgusting to imagine what he could have done at the FCS and in the Ivy League. He would have been putting up video game numbers against those defenses.

It would have been borderline pornographic.

It’s going to be amazing to watch Taylor play this upcoming season. It’s almost certainly going to end up being his last, and there’s a good chance he ends it with a Heisman trophy in his hands in New York.

There’s not a single defense in America that wants to play against him, there just isn’t. Despite the fact the Badgers were atrocious for the most part of last season, Taylor proved he was still unstoppable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Jul 2, 2018 at 1:07pm PDT

Now, imagine what he can do if we actually open up the passing game a bit. If defenses can’t stack the box, then Taylor might really start putting up mind-boggling numbers.

We’re a little more than a month away from finding out. It’s going to be a fun time, and I have no doubt Taylor will show up and show out.