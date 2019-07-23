Ben Simmons Showcases Impressive Training Video

A video emerged over social media Monday of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons knocking down several mid-range jumpers, including a high school three-pointer, in a pick-up game.

Simmons, who has yet to make a three-pointer so far in his two year NBA career, has been trying to find consistency in his jump shot, to the frustration of many Philly fans who had to also endure the Markelle Fultz saga. (RELATED: Report: Ben Simmons Agrees To Five-Year, $170 Million Max Contract With Sixers)

Here is the video:

As a Sixers fan, this video had my eyes lighting up. In a year where the Eastern Conference is open for the taking, Simmons has to be improved offensively for the team to make a run to the NBA Finals. After the departure of Jimmy Butler, the Sixers will be looking for Simmons to carry some of the missing workload.

Even without a jump shot, Simmons has shown his value to the rest of the NBA after signing a five-year max contract to remain in Philly. Averaging 16 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists throughout his short career, a jump shot would clearly put the young Australian star over the top.

View this post on Instagram Officially official. #RunItBack ???????????? PHILLY ❤️???? ???? A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on Jul 16, 2019 at 11:12am PDT

Simmons has received a lot of flak from the media for his attitude towards fixing his jump shot, but it seems that with this new contract we will see a new Ben Simmons – a reborn Ben Simmons.

I cannot contain my excitement with this video leaking. Not only is he knocking down shots outside of four feet, but he is draining them with a hand in his face. If he figures this out, he is a clear MVP candidate heading into next season.

This season seems like the most important run in the last decade for the 76ers. Head coach Brett Brown has to produce, Embiid’s health will always be in question, Elton Brand’s moves must pay off, etc. Simmons improving is certainly a good start for this vital season.

Keep grinding No. 25 and come back ready to prove all the doubters wrong just like Embiid did a couple seasons ago. I cannot wait to see the Wells Fargo Center erupt after Simmons rattles home his first three.