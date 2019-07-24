REPORT: Melvin Gordon Won’t Report To Training Camp Amid Contract Situation

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon won’t be at training camp when the team reports Wednesday.

According to Adam Schefter, the star running back told the team early Wednesday morning he wouldn’t be at training camp as he holds out for a new deal. (RELATED: Unnamed NFL Team Reportedly Willing To Make Melvin Gordon Highest Paid Running Back In The League)

Melvin Gordon, seeking a new contract, informed the Chargers early this morning that he will not report to training camp when the rest of the team reports today, per source familiar with those talks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2019

Well, we’re finally toe-to-toe on this situation. Gordon made it clear he wanted a new deal, and the Chargers reportedly didn’t really give a damn.

Now, we’re at the brink. With Gordon, the Chargers are a legit Super Bowl-contending team. Without him, the offense will suffer greatly.

As to why they just wouldn’t pay him is truly beyond me. I don’t get it at all.

The window to win a Super Bowl in the NFL is extremely short. Teams have to go all in whenever it’s a legit possibility.

The Chargers are in that window right now. They just won’t be the same if Gordon’s holdout goes into the season.

He’s one of the most dynamic and dominating backs in the league. Paying Gordon should be a very easy call. It shouldn’t be hard at all.

Yet, the Chargers seem intent on dragging this whole situation into the mud, which is simply mind-boggling to me.

I hope like hell Gordon gets his money. If the Chargers choose not to pay him, then they don’t deserve to be a serious Super Bowl contender.

It’s really that simple.