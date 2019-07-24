Taylor Swift Releases New Song ‘The Archer’

Taylor Swift surprised everybody late Tuesday afternoon when she dropped her new single “The Archer.”

As everybody reading this site knows, we’re all about T-Swift, and her latest song didn’t disappoint at all. With her new album getting released August 23, it only makes sense for her to keep getting her fans hyped as much as possible.

I think “The Archer” should get the job done just fine. It’s got some classic Swift vibes and also really has some Lana Del Rey influence in it. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Is A Fan Of Lana Del Rey, ‘Listens’ To ‘Anything That She Puts Out’)

Give it a listen yourself. My guess is you’re going to like it.

So, who else is ready for “Lover” to get released in about a month? If I could see all the readers and we raised hands, I’m sure most of your hands would be high in the sky.

Swift is one of the most talented women in the history of music, and all she knows how to do is drop bangers for her fans.

Anybody who pretends her music isn’t great is simply a liar. It’s that simple. I don’t care whether you personally like her or not.

Anybody with functioning ears knows she’s great.

I can’t wait for her new album to show up. I have no doubts at all that it’ll be outstanding. With her still refusing to go on record about whether or not I influenced some of her songs on “Reputation,” it’ll be interesting to see what we get this time around.

August 23 is going to be lit. If you’re not onboard, then get out of the way because I can tell this album is absolutely going to bang.

Go, Taylor, go!