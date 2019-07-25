Alabama Football Players Play Video Games Instead Of Practicing

Alabama’s football team might want to reconsider their priorities.

The team’s official Instagram account recently shared a video of the players playing “Call of Duty” instead of practicing! (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. Alabama, the same team that got embarrassed by Clemson last season, decided to play video games instead of using that time for practice.

Watch this abomination of a stunt below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Jul 23, 2019 at 9:13am PDT

How soft has Nick Saban gotten? How soft has the entire state of Alabama gotten? You think Dabo Swinney and Clemson are taking time away from the gridiron to play football games?

No chance in hell. They’re too busy winning national titles. I guess that’s the difference between teams that win rings and teams that get blown out in championship games.

One practices and the other plays video games. Embarrassing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Jul 17, 2019 at 11:10am PDT

If this is what the Crimson Tide are doing with their time, then Alabama fans should be very concerned.

What was once such a proud program, is now out here letting the players game it up. Has playing video games ever won a national title?

I believe the answer to that question is no.

I think some people thought Alabama was in decline, but I’d never thought things got this dark for the Crimson Tide.

If they’re busy playing video games while the rest of the country is practicing, then the days of national titles are truly over.