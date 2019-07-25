Chip Roy Launches Attack On House Democrats Before Storming Out Of Hearing In Anger

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy stormed out of a hearing in anger Thursday after going on a rant about overrun borders and the trillion-dollar debt as Congress members prepare to leave for August recess.

Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee approved issuing subpoenas to the White House for records and documents related to private texts or emails by Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and various officials Thursday. Roy said during the committee’s hearing it was a “fishing expedition.”

“It would strike me as important to figure out what on Earth we’re trying to find,” Roy said Thursday. “Are we trying to find that Ivanka Trump somehow is in engaged in a conspiracy to cover up emails relating to the death of an ambassador in Libya? It is clear that this is a fishing expedition.”

“In the meantime, while we are doing this … another hundred million dollars of debt’s been racked up,” he said. “Another how many thousands of people have poured across our border. How much more control have we yielded to cartels who truly control and run our border?”

Roy discussed former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony Wednesday, which he called a “fishing expedition for political purposes.” (RELATED: Chip Roy: House Democrats Have Agreed To Vote On Trump’s Emergency $4.5 Billion Border Supplemental Request)

“We got nothing other than dawdling responses about an incompetent effort,” Roy said shortly before walking out. “And here we sit, mounting up debt for our children and grandchildren.”

Roy was the lead in a letter House Republicans sent Wednesday to Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanding that Congress address immigration loopholes and fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement before August recess.

“Leaving town for a month to campaign and parade our ‘accomplishments’ in Congress is an insult to the American people, the law enforcement that protects them, and the migrants suffering at the hands of dangerous cartels who are abusing our immigration laws for profit,” the letter reads.

Roy later returned to the hearing.

