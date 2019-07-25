Jamarco Jones Tweets About LSU Locker Room Renovations, Says Players ‘Deserve’ A ‘Comfortable’ Place To Relax

Seattle Seahawks player Jamarco Jones recently had an outstanding tweet about LSU’s new locker room.

The Tigers have been in the news a bit after dropping $28 million to renovate the football locker rooms. People seem to be a shade upset the academic facilities aren’t getting the same treatment. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jul 21, 2019 at 5:32pm PDT

Jones, who played at Ohio State, tweeted Tuesday, “Football players bring in millions of dollars every year that get dispersed throughout university. If they cant get paid they deserve to have somewhere to be comfortable and take a nap especially during camp when you have 14 hour work days while other students are somewhere drunk.”

Football players bring in millions of dollars every year that get dispersed throughout university. If they cant get paid they deserve to have somewhere to be comfortable and take a nap especially during camp when you have 14 hour work days while other students are somewhere drunk https://t.co/w2bEgXYlaG — Jamarco Jones (@jjones_74) July 23, 2019

I couldn’t agree with Jones more if I tried. He’s a billion percent correct. I’d even take it one step further and argue football money shouldn’t be used for stuff on campus that loses money, but that’s a conversation for a different time.

What I will say for sure is, LSU shouldn’t feel bad at all for dropping $28 million on a locker room for the players. It’ll help with recruiting, which will help win games. More winning equals more money. It’s an investment and a smart one.

Last time I checked, we don’t buy tickets to watch math tests get taken on a Saturday in the fall. We buy tickets to watch football.

If the football team is making the money, then the football team can decide how to spend the cash. When the history department is making millions and millions of dollars, then they can update their buildings as much as they want.

Until then, let’s save the criticism of the LSU football program. Don’t hate them for being successful enough drop millions on a locker room.