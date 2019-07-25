Russia Targeted Voting Systems In All 50 States During The 2016 Election

A bipartisan Senate report confirmed on Thursday that Russia coordinated targeted attacks on election systems in all 50 states during the 2016 elections. This report comes after Robert Muller’s testimony to Congress on Wednesday that the Russian government is working toward striking again in election interference “as we sit here.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) originally reported hacks on election systems in 21 states, meaning American intelligence agencies did not initially detect all Russian hacks. (RELATED: Did Russian Facebook Ads Actually Have Any Effect On The 2016 Presidential Election?)

The original report noted findings of Russia’s attempts to hack elections however, the Senate Intelligence Committee was instructed to redact 67 pages which left out details that could have been used to prevent future hacks in 2020.

“It wasn’t a single attempt … they’re doing it as we sit here. And they expect to do it during the next campaign.” Mueller said Wednesday of Russia’s 2016 election interference.

The release of the report urges states to take precautionary measures to protect voters by replacing out-dated election technology.

Senate Democrats are calling for more security in their attempts to pass a series of security bills which were all struck down. (RELATED: Democrats Defend Obama Admin’s Efforts To Stop Russia Meddling In 2016 Election)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell halted a security bill that would secure $775 million in funds to update election systems. McConnell mentioned he think it is essential to “… maintain the integrity and security of our elections,” McConnell said Thursday. But he didn’t think it was a “serious effort,” especially since there was an allocation of $380 million in 2018 for security purposes which has not been spent in its entirety.