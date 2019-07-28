Politics

Trump Turns His Sights On Nancy Pelosi In Battle Over Baltimore

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald Trump (C) and President Barack Obama (R) are greeted by members of the Congressional leadership including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as they arrive for Trump's inauguration ceremony at the Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump became the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by J. Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images)
Amber Athey White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump turned his attention toward Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday after being accused of racism for calling out Baltimore’s crime and trash problem.

Trump, noting that Pelosi was recently accused of racism by the freshman Democratic “squad,” accused Democrats of playing the “race card” to nullify his criticisms of the Maryland city and House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings.

“Someone please explain to Nancy Pelosi … that there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The Democrats always play the Race Card when they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people.”

The president also argued that San Francisco, represented by Pelosi, is “not even recognizable lately.” San Francisco has notably had a problem with people defecating on the streets, with OpenTheBooks.com recording 118,352 cases of human feces requiring city cleanup since 2011.

The feud over Baltimore started on Saturday when Trump called Baltimore a “rodent infested mess” and accused Cummings of using the Oversight Committee to bully border officials. Critics of the president quickly seized on the use of “infestation,” alleging that he was using the word to refer to people of color. (RELATED: Media Plays The Racist Card After Trump’s Tweets On Baltimore)

Cummings responded to the dig by stating that he is always fighting for his constituents.