Trump Turns His Sights On Nancy Pelosi In Battle Over Baltimore

President Donald Trump turned his attention toward Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday after being accused of racism for calling out Baltimore’s crime and trash problem.

Trump, noting that Pelosi was recently accused of racism by the freshman Democratic “squad,” accused Democrats of playing the “race card” to nullify his criticisms of the Maryland city and House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings.

“Someone please explain to Nancy Pelosi … that there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The Democrats always play the Race Card when they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people.”

Someone please explain to Nancy Pelosi, who was recently called racist by those in her own party, that there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore. Just take… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

….a look, the facts speak far louder than words! The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people. Now, lowest unemployment in U.S. history, and only getting better. Elijah Cummings has failed badly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

The president also argued that San Francisco, represented by Pelosi, is “not even recognizable lately.” San Francisco has notably had a problem with people defecating on the streets, with OpenTheBooks.com recording 118,352 cases of human feces requiring city cleanup since 2011.

Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco. It is not even recognizeable lately. Something must be done before it is too late. The Dems should stop wasting time on the Witch Hunt Hoax and start focusing on our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

The feud over Baltimore started on Saturday when Trump called Baltimore a “rodent infested mess” and accused Cummings of using the Oversight Committee to bully border officials. Critics of the president quickly seized on the use of “infestation,” alleging that he was using the word to refer to people of color. (RELATED: Media Plays The Racist Card After Trump’s Tweets On Baltimore)

Cummings responded to the dig by stating that he is always fighting for his constituents.