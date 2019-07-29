Editorial

Pat McAfee Will Broadcast College Football Games On ESPN

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 08: Pat McAfee #1 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after the 55 yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri during the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 8, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

NFL legend Pat McAfee is headed to the broadcast booth.

According to Adam Schefter on Monday, he will broadcast college football games for ESPN on Thursday nights and will also appear on “Get Up.” (RELATED: NFL Legend Pat McAfee Says He Won’t Storm Area 51)

My friends, I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now. You know what just became mandatory viewing every single Thursday night?

College football games on ESPN. McAfee’s broadcast during the Lions/Packers game this past season was one of the most entertaining things I’d ever seen.

It was entertainment gold.

Thank you, ESPN! Thank you! I trash the network regularly, but this is a baller move. They should have put him on “Monday Night Football.”

The network chose not to put the former Colts star on “MNF,” but getting a college football gig isn’t a bad second place prize.

Go, Pat, go! I’m so happy for him. Couldn’t have happened to a better guy, and I can’t wait to see what he does at the highest level of broadcasting.

Power moves only!