Pat McAfee Will Broadcast College Football Games On ESPN

NFL legend Pat McAfee is headed to the broadcast booth.

According to Adam Schefter on Monday, he will broadcast college football games for ESPN on Thursday nights and will also appear on “Get Up.” (RELATED: NFL Legend Pat McAfee Says He Won’t Storm Area 51)

For our brand: Pat McAfee, who considered a return to the NFL, will contribute to ESPN this season as a color analyst on Thursday night college football primetime games, as well as make regular appearances on Get Up. McAfee and Matt Hasselbeck are teammates again on Thursdays. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2019

My friends, I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now. You know what just became mandatory viewing every single Thursday night?

College football games on ESPN. McAfee’s broadcast during the Lions/Packers game this past season was one of the most entertaining things I’d ever seen.

It was entertainment gold.

Find someone who loves you as much as Pat McAfee loved that Prater fake.pic.twitter.com/3mI0FcUl4Z — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 30, 2018

Thank you, ESPN! Thank you! I trash the network regularly, but this is a baller move. They should have put him on “Monday Night Football.”

The network chose not to put the former Colts star on “MNF,” but getting a college football gig isn’t a bad second place prize.

Ladies and gentlemen… I’m the luckiest dude on earth. Thursday nights are about to be a GREAT time on @ESPN with @Hasselbeck, @AdamAmin, and @MollyAMcGrath. We’re just getting started beautiful people… pic.twitter.com/klS64uDFqe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 29, 2019

Go, Pat, go! I’m so happy for him. Couldn’t have happened to a better guy, and I can’t wait to see what he does at the highest level of broadcasting.

Power moves only!