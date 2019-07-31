Andrew Yang Lights Up The Crowd With A Single Comment

Andrew Yang thrilled the crowd in his opening statement during the second night of the Democratic debate, claiming that “the opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math.”

Yang touted his universal basic income plan, while attempting to make the case that he would be the best candidate to take on Trump in 2020. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders: Every Credible Poll I’ve Seen Has Me Beating Trump)

“If you heard anything about me and my campaign, you’ve heard that someone is running for president who wants to give every American $1,000 a month,” Yang said. “I know this may sound like a gimmick but this is a deeply American idea from Thomas Paine to Martin Luther King to today.”

The businessman and former tech executive then hit his applause line, claiming that his proposal and his heritage make him the best candidate on the stage. (RELATED: Andrew Yang Alleges His Microphone Was Turned Off At Certain Points In The Debate)

“We need to do the opposite of much of what we’re doing right now and the opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math,” Yang said.

Since launching his long-shot campaign last year, Yang has built a prolific online following, but that has not translated to success in the polls. Yang is currently polling at roughly 2% in the polls and has yet to qualify for future Democratic presidential debates.