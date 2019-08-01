Michael Moore Wants Michelle Obama To Run In 2020

Filmmaker Michael Moore said former first lady Michelle Obama is the one person who could “crush” President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Moore urged Obama to run for president on MSNBC Wednesday evening following a presidential debate.

“The only way to remove Trump is to crush Trump,” Moore said. “And that’s the question that has to be asked. Who can crush Trump? Who’s the street fighter? … There is one person that would crush Trump — and she hasn’t announced yet. And her last name rhymes with Obama. In fact, it is Obama — Michelle Obama.”

WATCH:

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, all Democratic 2020 candidates, could beat Trump, Moore said. He inquired if anyone had asked Obama about running. (RELATED: Michelle Obama Describes Feelings About Trump Inauguration: ‘Bye Felicia’)

“Well, has anyone asked her?” Moore said. “If asked to serve, I believe she would serve.”

Obama has not made any indication she would run in 2020. She is the most admired woman in the world, according to a July YouGov poll.

