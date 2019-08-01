REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Incredible With New Episode ‘Blood The Boy’

The new “Yellowstone” episode “Blood the Boy” on the Paramount Network on Wednesday night was amazing.

WARNING: THERE ARE OBVIOUSLY GOING TO BE SOME MAJOR SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jul 31, 2019 at 11:08am PDT

Last night’s episode, which was the sixth of the new season, was without question the best one in the second run of the hit show so far. It was captivating from start finish, and had me on the edge of my seat the entire time.

Let’s get right to the biggest moment. Jamie confronted Sarah on the orders of his father, and pressed her to not publish all the info he gave her on his father. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Outstanding In New Episode ‘Touching Your Enemy’)

It’s clear she has no interest in complying, which brings us to our main event. Jamie killed her by smashing her head into a car and choking her out.

For those of you who might have forgotten, I predicted this turn of events back in April. With the middle Dutton son in an all-out panic, he enlists Rip to help him dispose of the body and stage a drowning involving a kayak.

Rip took things a step further and got Walker to drive Sarah’s car when they’re arranging the scene. He’s now an accessory to murder, which he quickly comes to realize. Rip finally got his leverage on the least-liked branded man.

Walker wants to finally leave, and Rip is more than happy to oblige him with a drive to the train station. As we all know, this is nothing more than a death sentence.

However, in another unexpected twist, Kayce takes him and allows him to live. It’ll be interesting to see if Walker ever returns or gives away dirt on what he knows of the Dutton operation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jul 31, 2019 at 6:33pm PDT

There are also two other main points to make. First, the Beck brothers paid Rainwater a visit and it appears like there could be a potential partnership forming so the brothers let him build the biggest casino outside of Vegas. They provide the slots through their leasing company and everything will be fine. Otherwise, there’s going to be major issues.

Secondly, we now know the Beck brothers killed John’s cattle, and they own the local sheriff because of gambling debts.

As the Becks are getting close with Rainwater, Dan Jenkins and John appear to be an unlikely alliance as well.

The sixth episode of season two was without question the strongest so far, and I can’t wait to see what we get going forward.

Things can only get wilder from here given the situations developing all over the chess board. Tune in next Wednesday on the Paramount Network to watch the seventh episode.

I have no doubt it’ll be awesome.