Watch Two New Clips From The Upcoming ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Blood The Boy’

Two new “Yellowstone” clips were released Wednesday from the upcoming episode “Blood the Boy,” and they’re both incredible.

WARNING: THERE IS A MAJOR SPOILER IN ONE OF THESE TWO CLIPS. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT THE EPISODE TONIGHT RUINED.

In one clip, John sets the table for Jamie to fully understand the gravity of his crime when he sold his family down the river. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Outstanding In New Episode ‘Touching Your Enemy’)

In the other, John reveals to Dan Jenkins that the Beck brothers killed his cattle, and it sounds like a partnership might be brewing.

This episode tonight looks like it’s going to be absolutely lit, and I’m so excited. As you can see above, John is on the war path.

The head of the Dutton family is clearly going to unload on those in his way. The way he took out that bodyguard was incredible.

It’s not hard to see where Kayce gets it.

I honestly have no idea what will happen tonight. Not a single idea, but I can tell you I am 100% excited to see how it all unfolds.

We’re getting the sixth episode of season two tonight on the Paramount Network. You know I’ll be watching with all of you! Let’s get after it!