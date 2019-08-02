Report: Meghan Markle Having Difficulty With ‘Strict, Traditional Path’ Of Royal Life

Meghan Markle is reportedly having difficulty with the “strict, traditional path” of being a member of the royal family and the life they lead.

This according to royal biographer Angela Levin, who said that the Duchess of Sussex is used to making “her own decisions” and said that “I think it’s very hard for her,” according to Fox News, in an article published Friday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

“I think she’s done brilliantly at some things,” she added. “She’s marvelous when they are out and about. She’s very good at talking to people. It’s an awful lot to learn and she’s very energetic and keen.” (RELATED: Duchess Meghan Markle Reportedly Plans To Raise Royal Baby Gender Neutral)

Levin continued, “But it might be good for her if she took a little bit more advice. Before in her life, she was very used to making her own decisions. I do think it’s very difficult for her. This is a very strict, traditional path. It takes a while to get used to it.” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

The British journalist went on and shared how in the early stages she didn’t think the “duchess really understood the difference between being a show business person and being a member of the royal family.”

And that to Prince Harry was all about “duty” and it “was a very serious job.”

Levin then shared just how proud the duke was of his wife and that he’s “actually in awe of her” and is reportedly “overjoyed that he’s found someone” he “felt totally in love with.” And “he also understands it’s not easy for her. She’s given up her freedom.”

The royal biographer recently released a paperback version of her book, “Harry: A Biography of a Prince,” a biography about the Duke of Sussex ahead of his marriage to the former “Suits” actress. The paperback one, takes a closer look at the royal couple’s marriage and shares insider’s knowledge about their relationship.