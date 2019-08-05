Michigan State Gets Their Ugly New Football Uniforms

Michigan State’s ugly new football uniforms are actually a very real thing.

The team had released a look at some alternate uniforms back in April, and they were so gross that I just assumed they must be fake. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

Well, they weren’t and they officially came in Monday for the team, according to a tweet from Colton Pouncy. You can take a gander at these vomit-inspired uniforms below.

I’m going to be very simple and straightforward here. Those uniforms are absolutely appalling. They’re gross as all hell.

How could a football player ever take the field wearing that garbage and expect to win? Those are loser uniforms and we all know if you don’t play with confidence, then you don’t win.

The MSU boosters need to get on the phone and put an end to this nonsense. They need to threaten to withhold money, pull support and whatever else necessary.

Whatever happens, MSU can’t let their team take the field wearing those uniforms.

If this is the type of energy Michigan State is taking into the season, then they’re going to get beat on regularly.

It’s going to get ugly for the Spartans and it’s going to get ugly from the jump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football) on Aug 1, 2019 at 11:22am PDT

I almost feel bad for the Spartans. They have no idea what is about to hit them with those puke uniforms on their players.