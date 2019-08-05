Odell Beckham Jr. Signs License Plate For Fan

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. recently pulled off a great move for a fan.

In a viral video making the rounds online, OBJ signed a fan’s license plate that had his initials on it. Yes, you read that correctly. (RELATED: Baker Mayfield Opens Cleveland Browns Training Camp With Incredible Throw To Odell Beckham Jr.)

The NFL superstar signed somebody’s license plate. Watch the cool moment below.

OBJ really pulled over his car to sign this Browns fan’s license plate. Real one @brgridiron (via cantstick.2/IG beautifullu13/IG) pic.twitter.com/jhDJRO4uDq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 4, 2019

For as much criticism as I give OBJ and the Browns, this is a bro move. No question at all about it. Lots of NFL players and pro athletes don’t give their fans a ton of attention.

The talented receiver is also known as a bit of a diva. I’m not saying he deserves all the criticism, but there’s no question at all he has earned himself some serious negative attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Aug 1, 2019 at 2:57pm PDT

You know how you earn yourself some solid attention? By doing stuff like this for your fans. Nobody would have given it a second thought if OBJ blew these people off.

Nobody at all would have cared. Yet, that’s not what he did at all. He took a moment out of his day and gave them a memory that’ll last for a long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jul 29, 2019 at 5:17pm PDT

I have no idea what the season holds for OBJ, but I know this was a great moment for some of his fans. Now, we’ll have to see what he can do on the field.