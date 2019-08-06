ESPN Only Gives Ohio State A 5% Chance Of Making The College Football Playoff

ESPN is not overly high on the Ohio State football team for the 2019 season.

ESPN’s playoff predictions have the Buckeyes at only five percent right now, according to Saturday Tradition. Only five percent! (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

Yes, the best team in the B1G over the past several years isn’t getting any love at all.

To tell you how outrageous this playoff predictor is, Michigan has a 42% chance of making it. Yes, the team that can’t buy a win in a big game is somehow more than eight times as likely to make the playoff than Justin Fields and the Buckeyes.

If that’s not comedy, then I honestly have no idea what is. What a joke.

I don’t even like Ohio State. In fact, I hate them. I’ve always hated them, but I’ve really hated them ever since the beat down they gave Wisconsin in the B1G title game a few years ago.

So, please don’t take this as me trying to defend OSU. It’s not. I hate them more than you all combined.

Having said that, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I didn’t speak honestly here. The fact OSU only has a five percent chance is outrageously dumb.

Until they don’t routinely win the B1G, then they have to be the favorite. It’s that simple. I don’t care if Urban Meyer isn’t around anymore.

The Buckeyes reload yearly and they’ll likely take it to Michigan once again.

Even though I hate the Buckeyes, I do hope they smash Michigan. The hype around the Wolverines has reached vomit-inducing levels.