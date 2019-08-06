Harry Reid: ‘I’m Pretty Damn Worried’ About Trump Winning Again

Former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid is worried that President Donald Trump may win the White House again.

The long-time Nevada senator told The Daily Beast last week that anybody who counts Trump out in next year’s presidential election is making a big mistake. (RELATED: CNN’s John King: Problems At The Border Didn’t Start With Trump)

“Anybody that thinks he’s going to be beaten easily is wrong,” Reid said. “As sad as it is. As hard as it is for me to say this: don’t count that man out.”

“I’m pretty damn worried,” he added.

Reid also harshly criticized the president personally, saying that Trump’s “carried the term bullsh** as far as it will go.”

“I’ve never known a human being in a position of prominence that you can do nothing to damage his ego in any way,” Reid said. “It is absolutely unbelievable.”

The 79-year-old Reid was a fixture in Democratic leadership for over a decade, serving as Senate Majority Leader from 2007-2015, and minority leader from 2015 until his retirement in Jan. 2017. (RELATED: Trump Goes After Harry Reid After He Says He Wishes George W. Bush Was President ‘Every Day’)

Ahead of the 2016 election, Reid decided not to seek a sixth term in the senate largely due to a right eye injury he suffered as the result of an accident that occurred while Reid was exercising in his home.

Reid was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year, but has been in remission since February.