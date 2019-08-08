Hong Kong Protesters Wish They Had The Second Amendment

While Americans are a major exception, most people throughout the world don’t have a built-in, government-protected right to own guns.

The Second Amendment is uniquely American, and something many protesting for basic human rights would love to have. Those protesters include residents of Hong Kong, who say they are fighting the oppression of China’s communist party and its new extradition law.

Some protesters have even been flying American flags to signify their desire for freedom.

