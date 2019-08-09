Months After Being Homeless, Cleveland Browns Receiver Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi Scores Touchdown

We’re less than one week into the NFL preseason, and we already have one of the best stories of the season.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver and kick returner Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi returned a punt 86 yards for a touchdown Thursday in a win over the Washington Redskins. A touchdown in the fourth quarter of a preseason game would normally not be national news, but this was different. That’s because Sheehy-Guiseppi was homeless just months ago. (RELATED: Browns Trade Duke Johnson To The Texans)

WHAT A MOMENT ???? Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi returns a punt 86 yards for a TD — and the whole bench clears to celebrate pic.twitter.com/anLZ3EEgAT — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 9, 2019

Sheehy-Guiseppi was homeless as recently as April, before making an impression in a tryout with the Browns. While preparing for his tryout, he slept outside on the grass having spent his last bit of money on a trainer. (RELATED: Why Baker Mayfield Will Outlast LeBron’s Legacy In Cleveland)

A clevelandbrowns.com profile of Sheehy-Guiseppi detailed his journey:

He was spending his nights getting as much rest as he could outdoors, just steps away from renowned NFL Combine trainer Pete Bommarito’s facility, where Sheehy-Guiseppi had spent his last $200 on training services. He did so because he had no other choice: His workout with the Browns, perhaps his one and only shot at the NFL, was a week away.

What a story and what an inspiration for this Browns team as they prepare for a potential Super Bowl run.

I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that every NFL fan is rooting for this guy to make the final roster. Even if the NFL doesn’t work out for him, hopefully he’ll find his way to another league like the CFL or XFL.

We are all Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi fans.