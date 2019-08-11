Heckler Interrupts Bill De Blasio: ‘Will You Clean My Roof, You Monster?’

A heckler implored New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to “clean” his roof during a Sunday campaign stop.

The footage was posted by the Twitter account “Comfortably Smug” along with the caption, “There is no escaping the minions, @BilldeBlasio.”

“Mayor de Blasio, will you clean my roof? Will you clean my roof, you monster!” the heckler shouted. The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate did not appear to respond.

The running joke, seemingly started in June after New York Post reporter Nikki Schwab heard someone utter the phrase, then propagated by the “Smug” account, likely refers to the notion that while de Blasio’s 6′ 5″ frame might be perfect for theoretically cleaning roofs without getting on a ladder, it would be entirely too “giant” for Washington, D.C. (RELATED: New York City Police Department’s Hate Crime Racial Statistics Highlight Lie In De Blasio’s Narrative)

Schwab tweeted out the phrase as a voter’s “hot take” on de Blasio, then tweeted a study that “too tall” may indeed be a thing when it comes to being president.

One voter’s hot take on @BilldeBlasio: “Too tall to be president. Come clean my roof you monster. Your giant body will never fit in Washington DC.” https://t.co/85h4HEiF6n — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) June 24, 2019

This voter has a point: https://t.co/BZsXrqtgxW Tall is good, but too tall is not so good. — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) June 24, 2019



Then, “Smug” took it from there:

I think his lack of cleaning people’s roofs and inability to fit his body in Washington DC hurt fundraising numbers — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 1, 2019

I wonder how many people will reply with Come clean my roof you monster. Your giant body will never fit in Washington, DC. https://t.co/Ey1FDHsoe2 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 27, 2019

