Heckler Interrupts Bill De Blasio: ‘Will You Clean My Roof, You Monster?’

Scott Morefield Reporter

A heckler implored New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to “clean” his roof during a Sunday campaign stop.

The footage was posted by the Twitter account “Comfortably Smug” along with the caption, “There is no escaping the minions, @BilldeBlasio.”

“Mayor de Blasio, will you clean my roof? Will you clean my roof, you monster!” the heckler shouted. The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate did not appear to respond.

The running joke, seemingly started in June after New York Post reporter Nikki Schwab heard someone utter the phrase, then propagated by the “Smug” account, likely refers to the notion that while de Blasio’s 6′ 5″ frame might be perfect for theoretically cleaning roofs without getting on a ladder, it would be entirely too “giant” for Washington, D.C. (RELATED: New York City Police Department’s Hate Crime Racial Statistics Highlight Lie In De Blasio’s Narrative)

Schwab tweeted out the phrase as a voter’s “hot take” on de Blasio, then tweeted a study that “too tall” may indeed be a thing when it comes to being president.


Then, “Smug” took it from there: