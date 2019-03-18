Bill De Blasio Draws Six-Person Crowd In New Hampshire

Democratic New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is considering a run for president, but doesn’t appear to be generating as much buzz as other candidates like former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

De Blasio took a trip to New Hampshire as he gauges interest on a possible bid for the Democratic nomination. However, only 20 people showed up for the event that took place on Sunday, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Poll: New Yorkers Consider Ocasio-Cortez A Villain In Amazon Pullout By Wide Margins)

Fourteen of the 20 attendees were members of a panel, which means that only six supporters of de Blasio showed up to the event. (RELATED: De Blasio Leaves AIPAC Stop Off Public Schedule)

The Post detailed just how low de Blasio’s numbers were compared to some of his potential 2020 contenders, including Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

The mayor’s small crowd was similar to what some lower-tier candidates who have actually announced have gotten in the early primary state, such as New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. By comparison, however, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has been in fourth place among Democrats in New Hampshire primary polls, got 300 people to show up to a recent event.

De Blasio was easily re-elected to a second term as mayor in 2017, and has long been considered a member of the progressive wing of the party, and would likely compete with Warren and Sanders for votes from the party’s Left flank.

