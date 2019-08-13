Instagram Model Faces Backlash Over Video Of Her Backside Getting Splashed With Holy Water

An Instagram model Sabina Dolezalova and her influencer boyfriend, Zdenek Slouka, are facing backlash after posting a video of her getting her backside splashed with holy water.

It all started when the couple from the Czech Republic was visiting the famed monkey forest tourist attraction in Bali and the two took a video and then shared it of the model’s beau splashing her butt with holy water from the Beji Temple in Ubud, according to the Daily Mail in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Tristan Thompson Defends His Ex-Khloé Kardashian: ‘She Does Not Deserve All This Backlash’)

The IG model can be seen in the clip bending over and lifting up her skirt while her beau grabs water from the temple and throws it at her. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Bali Senator, Dr. Arya Wedakarna, said the pair was “harassing” the temple, while others called the video “insensitive” and called for the influencer couple to be “blacklisted” from the country over it.

An IG Model Is Under Attack From The People Of Bali For Splashing Holy Water From A Holy Temple Into Her Butthole For The ‘Gramhttps://t.co/EGfROZggMk pic.twitter.com/kkIqz3A53g — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 13, 2019

“I am not Balinese and not Hindu, but I am very insulted by their stupidity,” one woman wrote. “It’s really insulting to Indonesia.”

Another wrote, “Ban them for visiting any country especially Bali.. they just typical of tourist who don’t respect the place they visit.”

After the backlash, the duo took to social media to apologize for their actions.

“We are so sorry about the video from yesterday. We dishonoured the holy temple and the holy water in Ubud,” Slouka said.

“We didn’t know it [was holy] and we are so sorry about what happened,” he added.

The model’s manager, Daniel Šimkovič, told a Czech news outlet that the matter has since been resolved and that an agreement had been reached.

“A voluntary contribution was proposed to the local village. Whatever amount Sabina and her friends give, it is up to them and purely voluntary,” Šimkovič said, per Yahoo.