Kirby Smart Says He Won’t Let His Kids Win When Competing Against Him, They’ll Have To Earn It

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart doesn’t give his kids any handouts, and he forces them to earn everything they have.

Smart, who is one of the best coaches in all football, was talking about competition and games in his household when he dropped some epic comments about letting his kids win.

“They don’t. We’re not going to let em win. I said, ‘The time that you beat us as adults, me or your mom, you will have earned it. The last thing we’re going to do is let you win out of pity,'” Smart told the media when asked if his kids ever win at wiffle ball, according to 247Sports on Monday.

I love this quote from Kirby. I absolutely love it, and I couldn’t agree with it anymore than I already do. I’ve also lived this out in my own life.

I played my sister in basketball probably more than 10,000 times in one-on-one while growing up. You know how many games I let her win? Zero.

I ran through her time and time again. I never yielded an inch just because she was my sister, and it paid off for her in the long run.

What would I have been teaching her if I took it easy on her just because she was younger? I would have been doing her a gigantic disservice.

Furthermore, I remember my dad once jamming me with press coverage off the line of scrimmage during a football game when I was younger.

He wasn’t about to let me blow by him for a touchdown, even if I was a young kid.

Kirby is a billion percent correct with his outlook. He’s making his kids tougher, he’s forcing them to grow up and they’ll be better off because of it.

I might be the biggest SEC truther on the planet, but I have to give props where they’re owed. Props to Kirby for not taking it easy on his kids.