Trevor Lawrence Ranked As The Top Quarterback In College Football

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been ranked as the top player at his position in all of college football.

Lawrence is the top quarterback in the nation. He’s followed by Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert, according to the rankings from Pro Football Focus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I wish I could see the live reaction of Alabama fans when they get a look at these rankings for the first time.

To say they’re going to be triggered might be the understatement of the century, but PFF got it 100% correct.

Not only is Lawrence the best quarterback in all of college football, but he’s also hands down the best NFL prospect in the nation.

He likely would have gone number one this past season, he’d go number one in 2020, and he’ll go number one in 2021 once he’s eligible.

Now, that’s not to say Tua isn’t one hell of a player without a very bright future of his own. The Alabama star can absolutely ball out, and he’s a nightmare for defenses.

He’s got a great arm, he can run, and he has a history of winning with the Tide. He’s just not Lawrence, and that’s okay.

Alabama is going to be just fine with him under center.

You know what is a bit of cause for concern? The fact that Wisconsin’s QB room got collectively ranked at 106 in the country.

That, my friends, isn’t pretty at all. That’s not what I wanted to see this morning. We damn well better be a hell of a lot higher than 106 when the season ends.

If not, the fans are going to revolt. That much I can promise you beyond a shadow of a doubt.