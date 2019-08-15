Here’s Why #DontDeportMelania Started Trending

The hashtag #DontDeportMelania started trending Thursday and it was Comedy Central host Trevor Noah that started it all, suggesting that President Donald Trump was planning to do so.

It all came about during Wednesday’s show when the host of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” did a bit about how much he and the first lady Melania Trump had in common, mentioning that they were both “immigrants” and “style icons,” per Decider.com in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

“Melania has consistently remained the country’s most popular Trump,” Noah explained. “Personally, I love her too. We have so much in common.”(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

WATCH:

“We’re both immigrants, neither of us would be here if it weren’t for Donald Trump, and, I’m just going to put it out there, we’re both style icons,” he added.

“The Daily Show” host then explained that the he’s been thinking of Melania lately because, “in the wake of Trump’s recent immigration crackdown … I think Donald Trump is trying to deport Melania.”

“You might be asking, why would he want to deport his wife?” Noah shared, while claiming the first lady “barely spends any time at the White House.”

“And who knows,” he added. “It may have even created some tension between them when Trump allegedly banged a porn star and then paid her to be quiet and then the whole country found out about it. You know, normal relationship issues.”

The host then admitted that he knows the idea “sounds crazy” before he laid out all the reasons he thinks Trump’s immigration policies “seem to be aimed at his wife.”

“As if this wasn’t enough evidence that Donald Trump is trying to deport his wife, then how do you explain the new policy his administration announced this week?” the host went on. “They came out saying that immigrants who receive assistance from the government may not be allowed to stay in the United States. Well, guess who lives in a free house provided by the United States? Melania motherf*cking Trump!”

Lastly, the host said he sees what Trump’s allegedly “doing” and that he’s “not going to let it happen,” before encouraging his “Daily Show” fans to join him and tweet the hashtag #DontDeportMelania.

“Because if this great immigrant is forced to leave this country, then the United States can never truly be best,” Noah explained.