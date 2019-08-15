‘Shark Tank’ Star Accidentally Books Event At Strip Club, Later Cancels It

“Shark Tank” star Daymond John canceled an event after he realized the venue was actually a strip club.

A spokesperson for the “Shark Tank” star revealed the event was canceled after a report surfaced in the Palm Beach Post, according to a report published Thursday by Deadline. The Palm Beach Post report was the first John had heard of the event.

“Daymond works with a booking company that books him for nightclub appearances every now and then,” the spokesperson said. “He was unaware of the type of venue this appearance was scheduled for, and once he was made aware, he immediately decided to not participate in the appearance and informed both the booking company and the venue that he will not be attending and does not want to be tied to this event.” (RELATED: ‘Shark Tank’ Judge Barbara Corcoran’s Brother Dies In The Dominican Republic)

“All advertising relating to the event is in the process of being removed,” the spokesperson continued.

The strip club reportedly has been advertising a one night event hosted by John on billboards outside the venue.

This is one of the funniest things I have seen in awhile. This just proves that you should always plan your own events. Otherwise, you could be hosting a business event at a strip club.