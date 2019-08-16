Mercedes-Benz Releases Diversity Ad Campaign Featuring Mustachioed Drag Queen In An Evening Gown

The Canada branch of luxury car company Mercedes-Benz released an ad Monday that promotes diversity and features a mustachioed drag queen in an evening gown.

“Join us in celebrating the values that unite us all. Today and every day. #DrivenByDiversity,” a message posted to Twitter with an accompanying video reads.

The ad, which comes from a larger video campaign titled “The many colors of Pride,” features six people with values that represent the colors in the LGBTQ pride flag, including “life,” “healing,” “sunlight,” “nature,” “harmony” and “spirit,” and it ends with the slogan: “Driven by diversity every day.”

The company posted longer ads to YouTube. “One flag. Six colors. Each with its own meaning. Green means nature,” the caption in a green color video read.

The first subject to appear in the green video talked about what the color means to him. (RELATED:What Is The Biggest Threat To Gay Rights? Here Is What Pride Paraders Had To Say)

“Green. I love it. It’s nature, it’s birth, it’s balance, and it is everything grounding,” he said. “The flag is a symbol of hope. It’s a symbol of inspiration. It unifies us all.”

A second subject explained, “Green means the intersection between the LGBTQ+ community and climate change and the Earth because without the Earth and without caring where we are, we have no community. We have no reason to fight.”

“When I came out to my family, my mom and dad — they weren’t as supportive as I thought they would be, and they didn’t talk to me for about two weeks, but I found support, and I found love in the LGBTQ+ community,” he continued.

“I identify most with the green color in the pride flag,” a third subject said. “I am so close to nature in my life and in my work. My identity is natural. During my coming-out process, I felt like I wasn’t getting enough, and I wasn’t straight enough. I doubted my identity for a really long time.”

“I am a natural product of the universe, and however I choose to identify is a natural thing, and that’s why I resonate so much with the color green,” the third subject continued.

The cars featured in the video campaign are painted as the same colors in the pride flag: red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple, and each video highlights the values of each color. Each car also features a rainbow strip that wraps around its entire body.

