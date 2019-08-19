‘Last Chance U’ Star Malik Henry Won’t Start At Quarterback For Nevada

Malik Henry won’t be the starting quarterback for the Nevada Wolfpack.

According to Brett McMurphy on Sunday, the “Last Chance U” star lost the quarterback competition to freshman Carson Strong. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nevada is the latest stop for Henry after stints at Florida State and ICC (Independence Community College), which is where the hit Netflix show featured him.

Redshirt freshman Carson Strong named Nevada’s starting QB, @CoachJayNorvell told @Stadium. Strong beat out transfer Malik Henry, formerly of Florida State & Independence CC. The Wolf Pack host Purdue in their season opener Aug. 30 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 18, 2019

The saga around Malik Henry doesn’t make much sense at all. He was a major recruit coming out of college, signed with Florida State, didn’t last long, couldn’t really hack it in JUCO and now he can’t even start at Nevada.

For a guy that once upon a time had so much hype, he really has disappointed at every single turn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malik Henry (@malik.henry16) on Aug 9, 2019 at 12:30pm PDT

I was really hoping Henry would be the man under center when the Wolfpack opened up against Purdue. He has all the physical tools necessary to play.

He throws a great ball, he’s athletic and he’s mobile. He’s the perfect fit for the college game, but there have been questions about his attitude and work ethic.

Anybody who watched him at ICC on “Last Chance U” knows exactly what I’m talking about.

It’ll be interesting to see how Henry handles not being the starter. I really hope he sees the field at some point for the Wolfpack.

I had planned on watching their game if he’d gotten the starting nod against Purdue. I’ll be in Vegas and I still might, but this certainly changes the betting dynamics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malik Henry (@malik.henry16) on Aug 5, 2019 at 5:52am PDT

It’s just a damn shame Henry will never live up to the monumental hype that once surrounded him.