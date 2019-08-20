San Francisco 49ers Punter Mitchell Wishnowsky Puts A Big Hit On Devontae Jackson

San Francisco 49ers punter Mitchell Wishnowsky laid down the hammer Monday night in a game against the Denver Broncos.

Wishnowsky kicked off for his squad, and it was returned for the Broncos by Devontae Jackson. However, this didn’t go according to plan for the receiving team. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

The 49ers punter came out of nowhere and absolutely lowered the boom on Jackson. I’m talking about a perfect textbook tackle.

Watch the awesome play below.

My friends, it really doesn’t get much better than that when it comes to big hits in the NFL. Kickers and punters constantly get dumped on for not being as physical or violent as other players in the sport.

That’s why it’s so awesome to see one of them pop a guy. Usually, they get blown right past and embarrassed.

Clearly, Wishnowsky wasn’t going to let that happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchell Wishnowsky (@mitchwish3) on Aug 11, 2019 at 5:10pm PDT

On the flip side of the equation, you best believe the locker room is going to let Devontae Jackson hear about this for a very long time.

You can’t get destroyed by a kicker and then expect your teammates to just let it go. That’s not how it works at all.

Major props to Wishnowsky for dropping the hammer in a game. You love to see it!